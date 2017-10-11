McAdoo: Rodgers-Cromartie Suspended After Walking Out Of Practice Facility

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants’ problems appear to be snowballing.

On Wednesday, coach Ben McAdoo announced he has suspended Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after the cornerback walked out of the team’s practice facility earlier in the day.

Coach Ben McAdoo discusses Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie pic.twitter.com/lzCVG7STNV — New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2017

“He came in yesterday. We had a conversation that was personal upstairs,” McAdoo told reporters. “And he came in today, decided to leave. For that, we’ll suspend him.”

McAdoo declined to provide further details and would not say how long the suspension will last.

WFAN’s Mike Francesa reported that in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which dropped the Giants to 0-5, Rodgers-Cromartie took off his shoulder pads at halftime, said he wasn’t going to play anymore and then got into an altercation with a teammate who challenged him.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he was already suspended before he left the facility Wednesday. He also said he had an argument with McAdoo on the sidelines Sunday. He admitted he was wrong, but added “to sit me a game had me hot, so I left. … I left because what he said was BS.”

#Giants CB DRC told me he & Ben McAdoo had an argument on the sidelines about playing. Admits he 'handled it the wrong way.' [More] — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 11, 2017

"but to sit me a game had me hot, so I left. I was suspended way before I left. I left bc I felt what he said was BS." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 11, 2017

Rodgers-Cromartie added that he plans to return to the team Thursday, Anderson reported.

A two-time Pro Bowler who has been with the Giants since 2014, Cromartie has 26 tackles and no interceptions this season.

The Giants, considered by some to be Super Bowl contenders entering this season, are off to a shockingly terrible start and have recently been hit by a rash of injuries. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris suffered season-ending injuries Sunday. Collins, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, defensive end Olivier Vernon, center Weston Richburg, running back Paul Perkins and linebacker Jonathan Casillas all missed practice Wednesday because of injuries and are in danger of being sidelined for Sunday’s game at Denver.