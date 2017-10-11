Insults Thrown Like Bar Stools As Candidates Slug It Out In Mayoral Debate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and two opponents met in a debate Tuesday night, that was still reverberating the next day.

“My mission was to hold Bill de Blasio accountable,” Republican Nicole Malliotakis said.

Malliotakis had plenty to say about the raucous mayoral debate that could best be likened to a bar room brawl with insults thrown like bar stools.

The mayor appeared Wednesday, at a somber FDNY memorial service that allowed him to be seen, but not heard at least about the debate.

The audience on Tuesday night, got into the act as candidates slugged it out.

“His friends and donors have gotten richer, while the rest of us continue to struggle,” Malliotakis said.

“You’re a good speaker, you don’t get nothing done,” Bo Dietl added.

“Let’s go back to things that actually happened, not myths,” the mayor countered.

De Blasio repeatedly pointed out that Malliotakis is a Republican, but when one of the panelists tried to do it, she shot back.

“I feel like you’re carrying the mayor’s water right now,” she said.

They butted heads on the homeless.

“What are you talking about, you just announced plans to move people to New Jersey,” Malliotakis said.

“He’s been mayor for almost four years, all he’s gonna talk about 10 year plans, how about a 10 month plan to get your hands on things,” Dietl added.

The mayor was also slammed for not doing enough to fix the subways.

“Are you afraid of Governor Cuomo?” Malliotakis asked.

“I am very comfortable taking on the governor,” the mayor said.

There was also a heated exchange about crime.

“The mayor wants to say this is the safest big city in the world. Not if you’re a woman,” Malliotakis said.

“What you heard were classic right wing, Republican scare tactics,” the mayor replied.

“We just had a child that was murdered in the classroom,” Malliotakis said.

At various times Malliotakis pointed her finger at the mayor as if to scold him. He simply refused to make eye contact, which seemed to be his strategy — ignore his opponents as much as possible.

Despite the distractions, the mayor tried to stay on message — talking about low crime rates, pre-k and building affordable housing.

Malliotakis said the people she spoke with on the campaign trail don’t share the rosy picture the mayor tried to paint.