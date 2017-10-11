Fire Officials Yet To Determine Cause Of Wildfires Burning Through Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say just about anything could have started any one of the wildfires now tearing through Northern California.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of any of the 17 major fires burning north of San Francisco.

“Every spark is going to ignite a fire,” said Ken Pimlott, the state’s top firefighter. He said the risk remains “extreme for new starts.”

Pimlott said “98 percent” of all wildfires are started by people and it’s unlikely lightning is to blame for any of the fires that exploded overnight Sunday, killing at least 17 people so far.

The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.

None of the major fires has been contained. They are spread over a 200-mile region north of San Francisco from Napa in the south to Redding in the north, taxing firefighting resources.

“Our primary effort is going to put containment lines in as quickly as possible,” Pimlott said Tuesday.

Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said fires had been moving too fast and unpredictably for firefighters to attack directly.

“The winds were extremely erratic during those conditions of high winds and a lot of things happened,” Biermann said Tuesday. He and others said resources are stretched thin as firefighters battle so many major blazes simultaneously.

California Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghilarducci said more than 4,000 firefighters, law enforcement officials and others are responding. Airplanes are dropping fire retardant and fresh firefighters from Southern California and Nevada are streaming in to help. Lines are being dug on the south side of many blazes in preparation for northerly winds picking up.

The biggest and most devastating fire is burning in Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 people 45 miles north of San Francisco. A fire there swept through several neighborhoods and business districts, destroying at least 550 homes and 21 commercial buildings. Many residents had only minutes to flee. Eleven of the 17 fatalities found so far have occurred in and near Santa Rosa.

More than 2,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed and one trade group says five of its wineries have also been destroyed or seriously damaged. The wine industry in Sonoma and Napa Valley employs more than 50,000 people.

