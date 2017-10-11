NYC Man Accused Of Threatening Las Vegas-Style Attack On Colorado Company

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening a Las Vegas-style attack against a Colorado-based app company.
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Victor Casillas opened about 14 accounts with the company between 2016 and 2017 in an attempt to get money from “referral bonuses.”
The company reviewed the accounts and “concluded that they represented a potentially fraudulent effort to generate referral bonuses,” the complaint read.
The company first tried to resolve the issue by paying Casillas $40 and closing the accounts.
Later, when the company locked additional accounts and said they would deactivate them, Casillas allegedly sent several messages threatening to kill employees of the company if they didn’t pay him, the complaint read.
One message included a photo of submachine guns and another threatened, “GET READY FOR A LAS VEGAS REPEAT (Final Warning),” according to the complaint.
Casillas was arrested Tuesday night.
Authorities said they did not find any assault weapons when FBI agents took him into custody.
Casillas is charged with making extortionate threats and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
He is due to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday.