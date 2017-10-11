Prosecution Rests In Sen. Bob Menendez Bribery Trial

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The government has rested its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and now the judge will make a crucial ruling on the New Jersey Democrat’s motion to dismiss the charges.
Menendez argued in court filings before the trial that the charges should be dropped because they didn’t meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Republican former Virginia Gov. Bob O’Donnell.
On Wednesday, jurors heard again from an FBI agent testifying for the prosecution about emails among Menendez, his staffers and his co-defendant, Dr. Salomon Melgen.
Menendez is charged with accepting free flights and other gifts from Melgen in return for his political influence.
The two men say the gifts were a result of their longtime friendship.
