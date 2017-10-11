Bike Riding Serial Flasher Strikes Again In Queens; Police Say

Filed Under: NYPD, Ridgewood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a serial flasher has resurfaced in Queens.

The man is allegedly responsible for five incidents in Ridgewood. The most recent incident happened last week near a school.

Police said the suspect stops young girls while asking them for a piece of their paper. He exposes himself to them before taking off on his bicycle.

“That disgusts me. That’s crazy,” one resident said.

“I have a daughter, and she’s 14, so I was really concerned,” another added.

Police believe the same man has been targeting teens and children since last May.

