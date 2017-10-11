Small Business Spotlight: Storefront Helps Find The Perfect Space For Your Pop-Up Shop

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Joy Fan is a pop-up shop pro.
She’s part of the team behind Storefront, an online marketplace for pop-up spaces. Most of their clients rent for anywhere between four days and six weeks, but can rent for as little as a day or even just a few hours.
“We have many, many ecommerce companies,” she tells Joe Connolly. “You see the rise of ecommerce companies who are looking at pop-ups in order to either launch their brand, be able to launch a product, understand their consumer market, or even just text products and share it with new customers.”
Fan says research shows that people still value in-person shopping and millennials view shopping as an overall experience.
She also says companies often find that pop-ups are a great way to get direct feedback from their consumers.
Fan breaks down the numbers and tells Connolly what it would cost to rent a space in Manhattan and how Storefront finds the right space for you.