Small Business Spotlight: Storefront Helps Find The Perfect Space For Your Pop-Up Shop

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Pop Up Shops, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Joy Fan is a pop-up shop pro.

She’s part of the team behind Storefront, an online marketplace for pop-up spaces. Most of their clients rent for anywhere between four days and six weeks, but can rent for as little as a day or even just a few hours.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

“We have many, many ecommerce companies,” she tells Joe Connolly. “You see the rise of ecommerce companies who are looking at pop-ups in order to either launch their brand, be able to launch a product, understand their consumer market, or even just text products and share it with new customers.”

Fan says research shows that people still value in-person shopping and millennials view shopping as an overall experience.

She also says companies often find that pop-ups are a great way to get direct feedback from their consumers.

Fan breaks down the numbers and tells Connolly what it would cost to rent a space in Manhattan and how Storefront finds the right space for you.

