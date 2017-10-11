Unbeaten Devils End Toronto’s Perfect Start With 6-3 Win

TORONTO (AP) — Brian Gibbons had a rare 3-on-5 goal, Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha each scored twice and the unbeaten New Jersey Devils beat Toronto 6-3 on Wednesday night to end the Maple Leafs’ perfect start.

Blake Coleman also scored, and Cory Schneider made 47 saves to help New Jersey open 3-0-0 for the first time since 2014-15.

Tied 2-2 after 20 minutes, New Jersey scored twice in the second period despite being outshot 17-12.

A key moment came late in the period with the Devils taking two minors on one play. Rather than Toronto taking advantage, New Jersey killed off the penalties and scored short-handed to make it 4-2.

Jake Gardiner was unable to keep the puck in at the New Jersey blue line and two Devils broke in. William Nylander’s backcheck swept the puck off Adam Henrique’s stick, and the puck went off goalie Frederik Andersen to Gibbons in front.

Auston Matthews, with his third of the season, cut it to 5-3 with 6:26 remaining and the Maple Leafs on a two-man advantage. James van Riemsdyk and Dominic Moore also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs dropped to 3-1-0.

Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring on a power play at 8:33 of the first, stuffing the puck past Schneider. New Jersey answered 34 seconds later when Wood tipped in Steven Santini’s shot from the point. Wood scored again 1:38 later, taking advantage of a handling error by Calle Rosen before ripping a shot past Andersen.

Moore tied it with 6:27 to go, redirecting Nikita Zaitsev’s shot as New Jersey’s Marcus Johansson, serving Stefan Noesen’s instigating penalty, exited the penalty box.

New Jersey went ahead 3-2 at 9:58 of the second on the power play, with rookie Jesper Bratt finding Zacha left alone in front of goal to complete a tic-tac-toe passing sequence. Van Riemsdyk was in the box for slashing.

Toronto came into the contest having scored 19 goals through its first three games to start the season, the second-most in franchise history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The 1917-18 team scored 27.

NOTES: The game was the 6,500th in Maple Leafs history. Toronto’s regular-season record stands at 2,837-2,737-783-143. … Devils rookie defenseman Will Butcher had two assists.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Washington on Friday night.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Saturday night.

