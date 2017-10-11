WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 11, 2017

Noah Syndergaard showed up at the Rangers game on Tuesday night and made it on to the Jumbotron, along with his lady friend. What happened next was discussed during Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

With decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series set for Wednesday night in Cleveland, the Yankees dominated the conversation. Yes Network analyst John Flaherty again called in to offer his thoughts on what should be a crazy finish to a wild series.

Later, Boomer sounded of on Mike Wilbon for his comments about Jerry Jones, and the guys tried to make sense of the U.S. Men’s National Team blowing its opportunity to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

If all that wasn’t enough, famed comedian Richard Lewis stopped by toward the end of the show for one hilarious chat.

