NYPD: Woman Stabbed To Death During Dispute In Brooklyn

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Coney Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Brooklyn.

Police said they responded to a call about an assault with a knife in a building on Surf Avenue in Coney Island just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, police said they found 31-year-old Shymeka Tart stabbed in the chest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her 40-year-old female neighbor was taken into custody, CBS2 reported. No word on what caused the argument.

Police said charges are pending.

 

