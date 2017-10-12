NYPD: Woman Stabbed To Death During Dispute In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Brooklyn.
Police said they responded to a call about an assault with a knife in a building on Surf Avenue in Coney Island just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, police said they found 31-year-old Shymeka Tart stabbed in the chest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Her 40-year-old female neighbor was taken into custody, CBS2 reported. No word on what caused the argument.
Police said charges are pending.