Fans Flock In As Bruce Springsteen Officially Opens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bruce Springsteen fans packed the Theatre District Thursday night as he officially opened on Broadway.
“The Boss” is playing to sold out audiences every night at the Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 W. 48th St.
The one-man show features Springsteen’s songs and stories. His wife, Patti Scialfa, appears onstage for two of the songs.
Leaving the venue Thursday night, Springsteen paused to wave and hear fromfans.
Additional tickets will be available for the shows through a daily, digital lottery.
The tickets are $75 each, and there will be 26 lottery seats available for each performance.
You can enter to win up to a week before the show you’d like to see, and the drawings will be held 24 hours prior to the performance.
To learn more about the lottery and register, click here.