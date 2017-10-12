Fans Flock In As Bruce Springsteen Officially Opens On Broadway

Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen On Broadway, Walter Kerr Theatre
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen after the first night of his Broadway show on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Credit: CBS2)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bruce Springsteen fans packed the Theatre District Thursday night as he officially opened on Broadway.

“The Boss” is playing to sold out audiences every night at the Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 W. 48th St.

The one-man show features Springsteen’s songs and stories. His wife, Patti Scialfa, appears onstage for two of the songs.

Leaving the venue Thursday night, Springsteen paused to wave and hear fromfans.

Additional tickets will be available for the shows through a daily, digital lottery.

The tickets are $75 each, and there will be 26 lottery seats available for each performance.

You can enter to win up to a week before the show you’d like to see, and the drawings will be held 24 hours prior to the performance.

To learn more about the lottery and register, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch