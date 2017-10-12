Cuomo Hopes L.I. Biomedical Facility Will Lead To Research For Cures

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on hand Thursday for a groundbreaking at a leading research facility on Long Island.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, a 4-year-old girl sat in front of Cuomo at the Cold Spring Harbor Lab. With the help of researchers, the girl was able to survive after being diagnosed with a rare muscular disorder.
Now, at a groundbreaking for a new building on the property, Cuomo hopes more people will be cured from diseases. Inside the $75 million facility, researchers will study nutrition, metabolism and cancer.
“You can almost feel when you walk onto the grounds that you are in a special place, and great things have happened here,” Cuomo said, “and the potential that we have on Long Island, in this biomedical field, biotechnology field, I think is unprecedented.”
The facility is being constructed using a $25 million grant.