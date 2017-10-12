Francesa: Yankees’ Underdog Story Reminiscent Of ’96

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Do the “Macarena.” Flip the channel to “Seinfeld.” It sure feels a lot like 1996 lately.

A day after the Yankees beat the Indians to advance to the ALCS, Mike Francesa opened his WFAN show Thursday by drawing parallels to this year’s Yanks and the ’96 world championship team.

PHOTOS: Yankees-Indians ALDS

“’96, they won as underdogs. ’96, they came from behind, they shocked the world, as they did against the Atlanta Braves after being just embarrassed in games 1 and 2 (of the World Series),” Francesa said. “They shocked the world as heavy, heavy underdogs. That’s what they did here — they shocked the world again.”

The Yankees overcame an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-five series to upset the Indians, who won an AL-best 102 games in the regular season, including at one point a league-record 22 consecutive contests.

Game 5

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Francesa said he believes the turning point in the series came in Game 3 when Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge robbed Francisco Lindor of a home run at the wall.

“From that moment, the Indians unraveled in every possible way,” Francesa said. “They never got another hit. They never made another big pitch. They never, never played defense. They made seven errors in their last two games.”

To listen to the Francesa’s full monologue, click on the audio player above.

