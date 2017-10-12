CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Merrick Residents Embroiled In Dispute Over Playground Proposal

Filed Under: Hempstead, Long Island, Merrick, Nassau County

MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s neighbor against neighbor in one long Island town, over whether to build a playground in an empty park.

It would be paid for with grant money, but when neighbors facing the park showed up in opposition at a town hearing, the project was put off.

Tiny Wynsem Park in Merrick is quiet most of the time. Set in an upscale neighborhood, it has a few benches and some trees, but little else. Parents with children have been demanding more.

“There should be a playground here. There’s a beautiful space here, and there’s nothing for children to do in it,” Debbie Wizel said.

Local leaders agreed and managed to raise $200,000 in grants and donations to build the playground, but when it came time to accept the grant money to start construction, the Hempstead Town Board voted 4-2 to postpone their vote because of vocal opposition from neighbors living across from the park.

One council member blasted the decision.

“This is a stunning lack of leadership by our supervisor,” Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney said.

Town Supervisor Anthony Santino said a timeout is needed to address the neighbor’s concerns. Opponents said it’s a safety issue, pointing out the park is near a blind curve where drivers often speed through, despite a 10 mph speed limit.

“You add an extra population of kids here playing, and they will inevitably wander into the street. It’s a cocktail for disaster,” Aaron Goldsmith said.

Park neighbors also worry about losing their parking spots and getting unwelcome visitors.

“Maybe just kids hanging out, drinking, loitering, making lots of noise, that’s what I would think,” Liz Mastro said.

One playground supporter pointed out that the park closes at dusk to keep bad actors out.

“There hasn’t been any major crime activity there, and children on a playground aren’t going to bring any criminality there,” Matthew Field said.

Field said in a town survey that most residents supported the playground, but the town supervisor said there will be no vote on the playground until there is a consensus among battling neighbors.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch