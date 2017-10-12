Maywood, N.J. Teacher’s Aide Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl

MAYWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teacher’s aide from Maywood, New Jersey stood charged Thursday night with sexually assaulting an underage girl.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office on Thursday announced the arrest of Phillip Cerone, 27, who has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Wednesday, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office learned of allegations that Cerone had sexually assaulted an underage girl, police said.
Prosecutors did not provide further details, and declined to specify the school where he worked.
Cerone was being held at the Bergen County Jail late Thursday and was due in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court for an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Friday.