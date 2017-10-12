CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Talking G.O.A.T. With MMA Journalist Mike Straka

Filed Under: Outside The Cage

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman look back at an action-packed UFC 216.

MMA fans witnessed three straight finishes to end the card, including an unreal suplex-to-submission from Demetrious Johnson. With the victory, Johnson broke Anderson Silva’s consecutive title defense record (11).

Johnson’s win sparked Pete, Ike and legendary MMA journalist Mike Straka — who breaks away for a few minutes from working on an MMA project for Netflix — to discuss who their G.O.A.T. is, among other things. Straka explains which all-time great fighter gets his nod, and Pete and Ike offer up their top fives.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson celebrates after his submission victory over Ray Borg in their flyweight championship bout during UFC 216 on Oct. 7, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Being around the sport for decades, Straka has spoken with hundreds of fighters. He tells the guys about some of his experiences.

Wrapping up this week, the fellas talk about what’s next for Conor McGregor and the lack of depth in certain divisions. You don’t want to miss this!

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

