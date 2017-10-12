NJ TRANSIT Worker Finds Body At Bus Terminal In Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A gruesome discovery in Paterson where police say a NJ TRANSIT worker found a man’s body at a bus terminal in Paterson.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said they got a 911 call from a NJ TRANSIT employee reporting they found the body of an adult male with severe trauma in the parking lot of the Broadway Bus Terminal, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
Paterson police and NJ TRANSIT police are investigating the cause of death.
At this point, officials say it is not clear how the man died, but they are in the process of retrieving security footage from the area to get a better idea of what may have happened, Burrell reported.
The man’s name has not been released.