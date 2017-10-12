Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli approaches making delicious desserts the same way she does making everything else: progressively. Instead of coming up with a specific dish and then collecting the ingredients to make it, she starts by seeking out inspiration.

As a New York-based chef, Alex gets a lot of her inspiration from Manhattan’s Union Square Greenmarket. It’s there that she is exposed to a host of vibrant, locally sourced produce. While shopping, Alex is drawn to fresh, seasonal ingredients that will help her make the most flavorful and fragrant meals possible.

Afterward, Alex drives her stylish 2018 Audi SQ5 back to Butter Midtown, where she serves as the executive chef. She then begins laying out a menu that will resonate with her guests. That means crafting unique plates that will both remind her patrons of meals they loved in the past as well as inspire them to try and replicate them at home. For her, making food isn’t about being trendy, it’s about being timeless.

Like a Zen koan, Alex’s approach to cooking is deceptively simple. Her processing is holistic, the first step being prepping all the fresh seasonable ingredients she purchased. Next, comes figuring out how to elevate those flavors to the next level. Usually, that means taking a progressive approach to traditional recipes. For a dessert, that can mean adding some dry sherry into the mix to give it a savory undertone. It’s all about bringing ingredients together that will reinforce each other’s flavor. Ultimately, all of those layers will result in a beautiful and unique dish.

Crème Caramel

This dessert has some drama when you unmold it and the caramel spills all over the custard. The sugar has an almost tangy quality that makes it rich in flavor but light enough to finish the meal in the right way. The dish is served at Butter with fresh strawberries (or other seasonal fruit). You can make them the night before and allow them to chill overnight or the day of.

Serves 8

For the caramel:

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

For the custard:

5 large eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Equipment: Eight ramekins (6 ounce size)