Giants Announce Rodgers-Cromartie Suspension Is Indefinite After Cornerback Returns, Meets With McAdoo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie returned to the Giants’ practice facility Thursday and met with coach Ben McAdoo. After the meeting, the team announced the cornerback’s suspension is indefinite.

The Giants first announced the suspension Wednesday, but McAdoo would not answer questions about how long the ban might last. McAdoo said he suspended the two-time Pro Bowler after he walked out of the facility following a meeting between the two earlier in the day.

McAdoo had met with Rodgers-Cromartie on Tuesday and told him he would not be active for Sunday’s game in Denver because of something the 31-year-old either said or did during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rodgers-Cromartie had left the bench and gone to the locker room during the second half, but he later returned. It is not known if the two exchanged words during the game. There was no apparent physical altercation.

McAdoo told the 10-year veteran, who joined the Giants in 2014, that he still expected him to practice this week and prepare for the game even though he was not going to play.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN that he argued with McAdoo “about playing” during the game. He admitted to handling “it the wrong way, but to sit me a game had me hot so I left.”

The cornerback will lose $410,000 in pay for each week he is suspended, up to four weeks, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers-Cromartie also met with general manager Jerry Reese on Thursday morning “about the post-suspension fallout.”

The timing could not be worse for the Giants. They are 0-5 after making the playoffs a year ago, and the suspension gives the impression that McAdoo is losing his team in just his second year as a head coach.

The team also has been hit was an onslaught of injuries, including ones that have cut the season short for wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris. Several other players — including safety Landon Collins, wideout Sterling Shepard and defensive end Olivier Vernon — are in danger of missing this week’s game.

The Giants promoted cornerback Donte Deayon from the practice squad to fill the spot of Rodgers-Cromartie, who was placed on the team’s reserve/suspended list.

