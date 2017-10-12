CBS2 Exclusive: Staten Island Neighborhood Unites Against Hateful Graffiti

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father found his car covered with offensive and racist graffiti near his Staten Island home.

Now, the shocking crime is bringing a community together to do good.

“Shocking because I’ve been here for two years, never had any problems,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Someone targeted him and his family, in what police instantly classified as a hate crime.

Scratched into the hood of the family’s car overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, was the ‘N-word’ and the words ‘get out.’

Web Extra: Go Fund Me ‘Do The Right Thing’

On the back, was an order to move.

After an initial scrubbing, a G remained along with wide scratch marks circling the vehicle even across the headlights and tail-lights.

His first concern was that his young son not see any of it.

“One of my neighbors loaned me his Jeep, so I was able to take my little guy to school,” he said. “I just want this person caught, that’s my main focus.”

He said his neighbors on Sneden Ave in Annadale are supportive. No one more so than Annette Siewert.

“I got very emotional about it because I never thought my generation would continue the cycle of making someone feel unwelcome because of the color of their skin,” She said.

She set up a Go fund Me page for the victim to pay the $1,000 insurance deductible.

Less than a day later she had more than twice that amount.

“We have over 90 contributors to the fund, it’s just a really good feeling,” she said.

A significant act of kindness from Jo Jo’s Tire And Service Center, they fixed the car for free.

“We don’t agree with what was done to that man, and man’s family. It’s not something that’s fair and right,” Kristi Fallacaro said.

Good deeds ease, but cannot erase the bad. Police are pressured to find the criminal, even though investigators found no security cameras on the street.

“We still need to find out who did it, and we need to know if it’s someone who lives here. They’re the ones I need to get out,” Siewert said.

She said in her backyard, hate will not be tolerated.