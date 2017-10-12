As Wildfires Spread, Tom Seaver Evacuates California Home, Vineyards

CALISTOGA, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Mets legend Tom Seaver is among the thousands of people who have fled their homes in fire-ravaged northern California.

According to The San Jose Mercury News, the 72-year-old baseball Hall of Famer and his wife evauated their home in Calistoga, in Napa Valley, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Seaver’s daughter, Anne, told the newspaper her family is now staying in South Lake Tahoe, California.

“We’re trying to stay hopeful,” she said. “It’s a very morbid situation.

“All of our homes are right in the red zone. We’re waiting to see what the winds do — and praying.”

The Seavers, who own and operate Seaver Vineyards, left their house with clothes and memorabilia, their daughter said. Their home and vineyards were still OK as of Wednesday afternoon, The Mercury News reported.

“They have so much at stake,” Anne Seaver said of her parents. “Their entire life’s work is there. They were waiting until the last minute to go.”

The death toll from the wildfires stood at 24 on Thursday afternoon, and there are hundreds of reports of missing people. At least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed, and some entire towns have been evacuated.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Seaver played 20 seasons in the major leagues (1967-86), the first 11½ with the Mets. He was a member of the team’s 1969 world championship team and 1973 National League championship team. Seaver also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992.