Tony Awards Will Return To Radio City Music Hall

Filed Under: Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

The Tony Awards, along with CBS, announced the Tony’s will continue to be broadcast on CBS through 2026. The Tony Awards has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

“CBS has been an amazing and collaborative partner in bringing the live arts we honor to their viewers,” stated Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “Their continued support has helped make the Tony Awards an acclaimed television event and has allowed us to bring Broadway to homes all over America.”

“We’re pleased to renew our commitment to the performing arts and look forward to continuing this great and long-standing partnership by bringing the best of Broadway to primetime television for many years to come,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment.

The Nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 1.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 26, 2018 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2017-2018 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2018 Tony Award nominations.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

