WFAN Morning Show: CC Deals, Didi Delights And Yanks Advance

The Yankees are headed to the AL Championship Series.

Boomer had Jerry Recco to his right Thursday morning and it was all about Joe Girardi, Didi Gregorius, CC Sabathia, Brett Gardner and the rest of those Bombers, who completed a comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the Division Series with a 5-2 win over the Indians in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

The Bombers will take on the Astros for the right to go to the World Series. Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. on Friday in Houston.

