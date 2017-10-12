WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 12, 2017

Al Dukes was feeling his oats on Thursday morning, or at least it sounded that way during the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
The second-to-last show of the work week was all about the amazing Yankees and their run to the AL Championship Series. The Bombers completed an improbable comeback from 2-0 down in the Division Series against the Indians with a 5-2 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Boomer and Jerry, and later the Yes Network’s John Flaherty, broke down all the great moments and looked ahead to the matchup with the Houston Astros.
