10/13 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a mix of clouds and sun through this afternoon with a gentle breeze out of the east. Highs will be similar to that of yesterday in the mid 60s.
It will be mostly cloudy tonight with perhaps a passing shower or little light rain here and there; some fog will develop, as well. And don’t expect a big cool down, it will be running about 10° warmer than last night with temps only falling to around 60° by daybreak.
We’ll see some early fog tomorrow with pockets of light rain and drizzle into at least the early part of the afternoon. Temps will be running a little warmer with highs in the low 70s and slightly stickier conditions.
As for Sunday, another round of fog is expected in the morning with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny. Expect a developing breeze with unseasonably warm temperatures and highs approaching 80°!