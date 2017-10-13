20-Year-Old Photoshops Himself Into Childhood Memories

1010 WINS- This 20-year-old can time travel from the comfort of his computer.
Conor Nickerson is a photographer from Montreal who loves putting cool twists on photos. He told 1010 WINS, “last year in Montreal I did a project called Then & Now where I recreated a historical photograph in the city and allowed the viewer to slide between the new and the old.”
“I wanted to try something similar with these photos, except this time I had the added challenge of making the photos look like one moment in time.”
Conor was looking through an old family album when the idea really hit him. “There were a few photos which I really liked, that were just nice photos,” he said.
It’s hard to tell where the images have even been tampered with. Conor was careful to find outfits and accessories that appeared to be from the 90’s to blend in with his childhood photos. He even matched his younger self in a couple!
Though it may seem like he’s an expert at Photoshop, Conor said he’s more of a learn-as-he-goes artist. He said he enjoys doing art and photography on the side while he’s at school, but it’s hard to believe he’s not an artist full-time.
These incredible photos are giving us some serious nostalgia!
–Kayla Jardine