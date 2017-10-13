3 To See At ACC: Meet Snowy, Radish & Jumper

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Snowy, Radish & Jumper!

Snowy (7732) “This cute boy puts his paw out through the bars to get your attention,” notes an ACC volunteer. “He loves his head rubbed, and to be stroked.” Snowy is “super gregarious” and “gives a little meow ‘hello.’” Meet Snowy, who’s approximately seven years young and “ready to come out and play,” at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Radish (9295) Radiant Radish “gives stand up hugs and loves to be in the arms,” notes an ACC volunteer. “She sits so nicely on command even before I wave treats in front of her nose.” Fall in love with this approximately three-year-old cutie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Jumper (7736) “This guy is very sweet, friendly, and eager for companionship,” writes an ACC volunteer. “When you pet him he sits perfectly still, as if his mom brought him up right – it’s really cute. Jumper is very cute too – he’s a redhead with classic lop features, including a flat nose and round cheeks.” Meet him at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

October 14 , 12-4pm: Luna Park Dog Parade & Costume Contest (Dogs Only) , Surf Ave & W 10th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Surf Ave & W 10th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224 October 14, 12-4pm: Maspeth Federal Savings , 56-18 69th St., Maspeth, NY 11378

, 56-18 69th St., Maspeth, NY 11378 October 15, 12 – 4pm: Raymour & Flanigan , 2264 Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

, 2264 Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 October 19, 4 – 8pm: Boho Beautiful Positive Movement Tour, Astoria Park, Great Lawn North (north of the playground) Shore Blvd Queens, NY 11105

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.