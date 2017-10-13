Study Shows America’s Obesity Rate At All-Time High

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New data shows America’s obesity epidemic is getting worse.
According to the National Center for Health, four out of 10 Americans over the age of 20 are now considered obese. That’s the highest rate the country has ever seen.
The staggering increase in obesity among adults started in 1999, according to the study.
The highest rates were among Hispanic American adults at 47 percent.
1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck spoke with one man in Brooklyn who wasn’t surprised by the numbers.
“No exercising, a lot of stress, when a person’s stressed they eat and they get overweight,” the man said. “We gotta figure it out if not they gonna have more of a ratio of more dead people being overweight.”
The only somewhat good news from the study shows childhood obesity rates appear to have stabilized at 19 percent after a big spike the last 15 years, and may be headed downward.