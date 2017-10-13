Back Stories: 2008 Stock Market Crash

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – When the stock market crashed in 2008, the Dow fell 25 percent in one month.
It was a decline of about 6,000 points a month, WCBS business reporter Joe Connolly recalls.
“What I remember mainly about it is people very concerned looking, asking on the edge of panic about their finances,” he says. “Could the stock market go to zero? The answers was no, because at some point stocks would become a buy again.”
“But it was a very scary time,” he adds.