NYPD: Suspect Punches Woman, Shoves Her Down Stairs In Brooklyn Subway Robbery

Filed Under: Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a suspect who police say is wanted in a violent subway robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Carroll Street G line station.

The suspect followed a 38-year-old woman to the station where he punched her in the face numerous times, police said. He then took her purse before shoving her down the stairs, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Inside her purse was a phone, $150 in cash and credit cards.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video. Police describe him as a black male between the ages of 16 and 20, about 5’10” tall with glasses. He was wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

