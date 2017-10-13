Woman Slashed To Death In Front Of Son Inside Coney Island NYCHA Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother was stabbed to death in the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment as her son watched in horror.

Police said the deadly attack happened after a fight between two teenagers.

“She died before she got to the elevator. The lady stabbed her right in the throat,” the victim’s brother Nick Tart told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

Tart said the pain is still so raw, it doesn’t even feel real. Police said his 31-year-old sister Shymeka was stabbed by her neighbor in their New York City Housing Authority building on Surf Ave in Coney Island.

“I still can’t put it all together. It’s still so hard to know that she’s really not ever coming back,” he said.

Police said it started as a fight between Tart and 40-year-old Latrisha Moore. They told CBS2 the two were arguing because their teenage sons had been fighting. That’s when Moore pulled out a knife and started slashing.

“My nephew actually watched my sister take her last breath. So for him to actually see that in front of his face, we gotta get him all kinds of counseling,” Tart said.

It all happened on the seventh floor. Police said Tart came up from the fifth floor to confront the suspect.

Neighbor Demitrey Sukhodr heard it from the inside of his apartment.

“Two women screaming, and then it was quiet,” he said.

“It’s just too much really. I’m trying to hold it together for my family best I can, but it’s weighing on me,” Tart said.

Tart leaves behind a 4 and 7-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son. CBS2 reached out to NYCHA. They told CBS2 Latrisha Moore told them she had a psychological disability. They referred her to a mental health related social services counselor.

Moore is expected to go before a judge for her arraignment as early as Friday night.