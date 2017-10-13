Deadly Car Fire On Gowanus Expressway In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly car fire on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn is snarling the morning commute.
One lane has reopened on the southbound side of the Gowanus after a vehicle became fully engulfed in flames near exit 26, not far from the Prospect Expressway split.
The call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday. The fire department confirms that one person was killed, an adult who has yet to be identified.
There’s no word on how the fire started, but the car was facing against the direction of travel.
Extensive delays continue in the area.