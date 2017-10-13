Drone Footage Shows Postal Worker Delivering Mail In Wildfire-Ravaged Neighborhood

1010 WINS — Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night and now nor wildfires will keep the post office from delivering mail.
Drone footage captured a postal worker delivering mail to homes in Santa Rosa, California despite the devastation caused by wildfires.
The incredible drone footage shows the scope of the destruction.
A massive fire in Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 people 45 miles north of San Francisco, swept through several neighborhoods and business districts, destroying at least 550 homes and 21 commercial buildings. Many residents had only minutes to flee.
So far, 31 people have died in the Northern California fires and there are hundreds still missing.
Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of any of the 17 major fires burning north of San Francisco.
At least 170,000 acres have been scorched, more than 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed, and one trade group says five of its wineries have also been destroyed or seriously damaged. The wine industry in Sonoma and Napa Valley employs more than 50,000 people.