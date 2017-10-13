Happenings, October 13

He’s Right Behind You!

Popcorn will be flying because it’s scary movies only at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

This year’s event, which takes place in the titular New York borough from October 12 to 15, will be sure to scare you right out of your seat.

From world debuts to beloved classics, there’s something for every horror die-hard. There’s a Friday the 13th mini-marathon, where the first four entries from the franchise about hockey masked murderer Jason Voorhees will be screened. Meanwhile Mayhem, making its premiere in New York, stars former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun as a man who is fired from his cozy job just as a dreaded virus causes his building to be quarantined.

Other must-sees in the lineup include the Icelandic film Rift, director Simon Rumley’s Fashionista, and closing night film The Book of Birdie.

Individual tickets are on sale now, ranging from $13 to $18.

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Foodie Paradise

Come January 1, we all know that we’ll be pledging to get in shape in the new year. Luckily, the New York City Wine and Food Festival is scheduled for that perfect time of year between bathing suits and resolutions.

Spend four days feasting at tastings, classes, and dining events throughout the city at this annual event, which is known to attract attracts top chefs and celebrities such as Robert Irvine, Mario Batali, and more.

Looking for a boozy evening with the girls? Snag a spot at Ladies’ Night: Craft Cocktails and Big Bites hosted by Anne Burrell. Or take your Sunday brunch to a new level with Broadway Tastes, hosted by Kristin Chenoweth. There’s also Family Ice Cream Fun-dae with Mario Batali and Ayesha Curry so the kids can get in on the foodie fun.

These events can get pricey, but check out the “Under $100” selections to find a budget-friendly experience. Tickets are available to all experiences here.

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Grand Central Eatery

You may soon be taking your hot date to Grand Central Station — and not for a spontaneous weekend getaway.

The transportation hub is adding more “upscale shops” and dining options in the near future.

“Heading into the next two years, we expect a hastening pace of RFPs [request for proposal] for retail spaces at Grand Central,” a spokesperson told the New York Post.

A restaurant by Oprah Winfrey’s former chef called the Art Bird & Whiskey Bar will take the spot of a grab and go café — and paying a price for the location: a hefty $4.1 million in rent over the next decade. Tartinery, an eatery that serves open-face sandwiches, will also open next year. They join the already upgraded eateries Prova Pizzabar and Agern, which serves Nordic cuisine.

Of course, these new additions also mean that staples of the hub are getting the boot. Junior’s, Two Boots Pizza, and Grand Harvest Wines are among the establishments being replaced.