LI Woman Claims Pet-Sitting Company Is Threatening To Sue Her After Losing Her Dog

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman claims the pet-sitting company that lost her dog is now threatening her with a lawsuit.
Mary Ellen Humphrey spoke with WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall outside her Wantagh home Friday, while she waited for a special dog investigator she hired to arrive from Maine and help find her family’s beloved dog, Buddy.
The dog was under the care of a sitter in Massapequa, who was hired through the popular pet-sitting app Wag. While the family went on a Disney vacation, Buddy ran away.
That was more than three weeks ago. Humphrey said the company has sent her a cease and desist letter.
“They are threatening to sue me, because I didn’t think they were handling it properly,” she said. “So I actually put their cease and desist letter on Facebook, which then made them more angry.”
She said her 4-year-old son is deaf and misses Buddy terribly.
“He’s very upset, because Buddy is his best friend,” she said.
A Wag spokesperson did not return Hall’s request for comment. Previously, the company used drones and other means to find the dog after offering a $1,000 reward.