Good Samaritan Recovers Wedding Photos From Alleged Scam Artist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newlyweds who thought their missing memories were gone for good got a big surprise.

Back in July, CBS2 reported on dozens of couples allegedly scammed by the same wedding photographer.

They said he took their photos and money, and disappeared. Someone heard their story and decided to help.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner was there the first time three couples met the man who saved their big day.

Because of him, some were seeing their wedding pictures for the first time. The Vanderbilt on Staten Island hosted the special moment.

Lenny Volturo is a Staten Island photographer and newlywed.

When he heard over two dozen brides never received their photos, videos, or albums, he made contact with the alleged scammer.

“I said I can get albums for these guys, just give me what you have,” he said.

Eventually Jorge Valdivia of Mirage Artistic Photography in New Jersey sent him thousands of files.

“I was able to get stuff for over 20 brides,” Volturo said.

He asked Long Island based album company Finao if they’d help.

“They came back with thousands of dollars in albums and labor to hand make these,” he said.

High-end albums for free. Volturo designed them and didn’t ask for a dime.

Until now, one couple, married more than a year ago, only had cell phone photos.

“There are good people in this world that will do this for us, and I’m just so grateful,” Rita Falco said.

While Volturo has helped close one chapter, the saga is not over. The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs said it received 19 complaints against Valdivia.

The state took the files Volturo recovered for its investigation. Once released, he said more couples’ albums will go into production.

“It’s not our images ya know, so we didn’t have that connection to the pictures, but we have that connection to these guys getting some kind of closure to this,” he said.

A picture perfect day, complete with a storybook ending.

“You were like an angel that came out of nowhere,” Jeni Gartner said, “Everyone told me, you’re probably not going to get that ever.”

Now, these couple can look back on their special day forever.

After the original story aired, brides told CBS2 they booked Valdivia for weddings as recently as last month. He never showed up.