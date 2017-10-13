Subway Delays Are Costing New Yorkers Serious Time And Money, Report Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report has found that Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway delays are costing riders time and money.

The city’s Independent Budget Office found that the average number of subway delays increased to 67,450 during the month of May. That is compared to about 20,000 a month in 2012.

Riders lost about 35,000 hours during the morning rush in a 12-month period ending in May, the report said.

The worst lines for delays were the J and Z, where delays were up 71 percent since 2012; the C with delays up 69 percent, and the No. 7 with 62 percent.

Lost hours have increased the last on the No. 3, up only 25 percent; the G, up 26 percent; and the No. 4, up 31 percent.

The report also revealed that about one-fourth of weekday train runs have gaps in service, wherein passengers wait longer for subway trains to arrive than acceptable under time frames set up by the MTA.

Riders of the G Train were least likely to encounter service gaps between January 2015 and May 2017, with 83 percent of trains meeting service standards. Next best were the D with 80 percent, and the Q with 79 percent. Worst were the No. 5 with 66 percent of train runs meeting standards, followed by the No. 6 with 67 percent, and the A with 70 percent.

The dollar value of those hours lost on delays adds up to $1.2 million each day, or $307 million a year.

In response to the report, the MTA released a statement saying it was focusing on easing delays.

“The subway and our unparalleled 24-hour-a-day mass transit network are the engines that power a city economy that continues to grow and outpace the nation. Chairman Lhota’s Subway Action Plan is stabilizing the subway by targeting the biggest drivers of delays across the system – and that is exactly why we need City Hall and Mayor de Blasio to commit to paying its 50 percent share to fully implement the Plan,” MTA spokesman John J. McCarthy said in a statement.

The budget office said it conducted the study at the request of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.