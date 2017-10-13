WFAN Morning Show: Boomer Welcomes Bob Papa On ‘Football Friday’

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Yankees will be in Houston on Friday night for Game 1 of their AL Championship Series clash with the Astros and Boomer had a pretty big Bombers fan by his side to talk about it.
In addition to calling Giants games on WFAN, Bob Papa was born in the Bronx and loves his Yankees. Not to be left out, though, the aforementioned G-men were also discussed, as their 0-5 record doesn’t seem to be sitting well with some of the players.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday — a Football Friday — so start actin’ like it.