WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 6 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 6.
They are as follows:
1. — Dolphins (+13) @ Falcons — Boomer: Falcons / Brian: Dolphins
2. — 49ers (+11) @ Redskins — Boomer: Redskins / Brian: Redskins
3. — Pats (-9) @ Jets — Boomer: Jets / Brian: Pats
4. — Giants (+11.5) @ Broncos — Boomer: Broncos / Brian: Broncos
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…