WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 13, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured our guy Al Dukes singing his little heart out. You know the song. Yes, it’s time to “Beat Tom Brady.”

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and guest co-host Bob Papa talked a ton of Yankees to end the work week, just hours before the start of Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Astros in Houston. They later received a call from Yes Network analyst extraordinaire John Flaherty.

Boomer and Papa also discussed plenty of football, and the Blonde Bomber was joined late in the program by Brian Jones of the “Gio and Jones” show on CBS Sports Radio to reveal their NFL picks for Week 6.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when Boomer and the gang makes their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch