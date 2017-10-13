ALCS Game 1 Updates: Yankees, Astros Scoreless Through 3 Innings

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — Dallas Keuchel and Masahiro Tanaka are both looking sharp so far.
Through three innings in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Yankees and Astros are tied 0-0.
Tanaka, the Yankees’ right-hander starter, has yet to give up a hit while striking out one batter. Houston’s Keuchel has allowed one hit — a single to Brett Gardner — and struck out five.
The Yankees reached the ALCS by winning the final three games of their best-of-five ALDS against the Indians, who owned the American League’s best record this season. Houston beat the Red Sox in four games.
