ALCS Game 1 Updates: Yankees, Astros Scoreless Through 3 Innings

Filed Under: Houston Astros, MLB playoffs, New York Yankees

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — Dallas Keuchel and Masahiro Tanaka are both looking sharp so far.

Through three innings in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Yankees and Astros are tied 0-0.

Tanaka, the Yankees’ right-hander starter, has yet to give up a hit while striking out one batter. Houston’s Keuchel has allowed one hit — a single to Brett Gardner — and struck out five.

The Yankees reached the ALCS by winning the final three games of their best-of-five ALDS against the Indians, who owned the American League’s best record this season. Houston beat the Red Sox in four games.

Check back for updates throughout the game. You can also follow along on Twitter at @WFAN660.

