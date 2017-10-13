ALCS Game 1 Updates: Astros Take 2-0 Lead

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — The Astros have the first lead in the American League Championship Series.
Houston scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead Friday night in Game 1 against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa broke the scoreless tie by lining a single into left field that scored Jose Altuve, who reached on an infield single and stole second base. Two batters later, Yuli Gurriel’s single up the middle scored Correa from second base.
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka did not allow a hit through the first three innings before finding himself in trouble in the fourth.
Houston starter Dallas Keuchel has allowed two hits and struck out six.
