ALCS Updates: Severino, Yankees Out To Even Series

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees got shut down in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series by a pitcher they’ve had very little success against.
They know the Astros’ Game 2 starter, Justin Verlander, quite well.
The Yankees hoped to even the series on Saturday afternoon.
Dallas Keuchel continued his dominance of New York in Game 1, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits over seven shutout innings in Houston’s 2-1 win on Friday.
The crafty left-hander, who won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015, has now beaten the Yankees twice in the playoffs and is 6-2 with a 1.09 ERA against them in eight career starts, including the postseason.
Though they’ll face a tough task against Verlander on Saturday, the Yankees have given the hard-throwing right-hander problems in the past. He is just 6-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 18 career starts against New York, all of them coming as a member of the Detroit Tigers.
Luis Severino, who allowed three runs over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the Division Series on Monday, was to take the ball for New York.
Check back here for more updates …