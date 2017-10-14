Man Exposed Himself To Girls, 7 And 12, In The Bronx, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Saturday were searching for a man who allegedly flashed two girls ages 7 and 12 in the Bronx last week.
Around 4:10 p.m. this past Wednesday, the man got out of a light-colored Subaru at 3535 E. Tremont Ave. in the southeastern part of the borough, and approached the girls, police said.
The man exposed himself and asked for directions to McDonald’s, police said.
He fled in the car in an unknown direction, police said.
The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a white Jack Skellington logo on the front, with khaki shorts, and he was carrying a jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.