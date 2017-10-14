California Wine Country Wildfires Force New Evacuations As Winds Pick Up

SONOMA, Calif. (CBSNewYork/CBS SF/AP) — Winds in the North Bay wine country in California kicked up overnight Friday into Saturday, forcing new evacuations for about 400 homes as wildfires continued to rage.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Saturday the affected areas include the Oakmont retirement community that was evacuated earlier in the week when fire ravaged portions of Santa Rosa.

Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said the fire also reached a sparsely populated part of Sonoma, a town of 11,000, and has burned some structures.

Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said early Saturday that residents needed “to get out now.” Meanwhile, Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said firefighters who had been taking a well-earned break from the fire lines had been sent into the battle.

“It’s an all-hands-on situation,” he told CBS San Francisco.

The area had been under a red-flag warning since 5 p.m. local time Friday but forecasters said the strongest winds were expected between 4 a.m. to noon Saturday. In the Sonoma Valley, winds were steady at 20 mph with gusts measuring 30-40 mph and the humidity levels were less than 20 percent.

“The wind is changing,” said Sonoma County spokesman Scott Alonzo. “The wind is not our friend right now. Conditions are changing rapidly.”

Alonzo said there were some 10,000 emergency calls that were sent out early Saturday, county-wide.

The fires have caused an unprecedented amount of death and destruction in the state, with officials reporting 35 dead and 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed. Those numbers make this the deadliest and most destructive series of fires California has ever seen.

Although firefighters made progress in containing the fires Friday, officials said the winds on Saturday were testing the work they accomplished.