85-Year-Old Woman Robbed By Man Who Responded To Furniture Ad

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Queens after responding to her newspaper advertisement selling furniture.
The suspect met the 85-year-old victim near Maple Avenue and Kissena Boulevard in Flushing around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said he put $500 worth of alcohol and $20 of tea in a bag, and then asked for the woman’s ring. When she refused, he pulled out a knife and demanded again.
The suspect took off with the $4,000 ring.
The victim was not hurt.
Police said they are searching for a 45-year-old Asian man with a light complexion who’s balding. He’s described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.