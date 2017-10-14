How To Celebrate National Dessert Day In NY

By Carly Petrone

October 14th is National Dessert Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in NYC. From pumpkin-flavored ice cream sundaes to breakfast goodies, here are five of our favorite places to get your sugar fix.

Phillipe

33 E. 60th St.

New York, NY 10065

212-644-8885

philippechow.com

You’re going to want to stop into Phillipe on National Dessert Day. They’re serving up mouthwatering sweets that are visually stunning and definitely Instagram worthy. Try their Cotton Candy Baked Alaska, which is made with strawberry and vanilla bean ice cream, meringue, and topped with a cloud of cotton candy. Watch as the waiter sets it ablaze at the table, courtesy of a bit of rum, which coats the cake with a layer of smoked sugar. If you’re in the mood for chocolate, there’s also the Flourless Chocolate Molten Cake with Dulce de Leche and vanilla ice cream. The Fortune Cookie Red Velvet Cake and Coconut Pineapple Rice Pudding with toasted marshmallows, salted caramel, and honeycomb will also satisfy your sweet tooth.

Chip New York City

3006 34th St.

Astoria, NY

917-745-0101

www.facebook.com/chipnewyorkcity

If you find yourself in Astoria this weekend, stop by the newly reopened Chip New York City, the delicious cookie shop that’s taking homemade to another level. You might want to try all of their flavors because who can really choose between Pumpkin Spice Latte, Chocolate Chip Walnut, Funfetti, and S’mores? Definitely split your cookie in half to see what kind of filling is inside – it’s the best part!

OCEAN PRIME New York

123 W. 52nd St.

New York, NY 10019

212-956-1404

www.ocean-prime.com

Peanut butter and chocolate lovers rejoice! The Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie at OCEAN PRIME New York is the dessert that will take you to your happy place. Coated in rich chocolate ganache, this decadent dessert doesn’t look like a pie at first glance. The accompanying whipped cream, mint sprigs, powdered sugar, and Hershey’s Syrup are the perfect combination as you bit into the rich center of mousse-like peanut butter and Oreo crumb crust. Can’t make it in on National Dessert Day? Stop by on October 28th to celebrate National Chocolate Day. The rich It’s big enough to share but you might not want to.

Tipsy Scoop

217 E. 26th St.

New York, NY 10010

917-388-2862

www.tipsyscoop.com

Celebrate National Dessert Day with some boozy ice cream! Make a trip to Tipsy Scoop in Kips Bay and test out their seasonal Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream sundaes. This fall treat starts out with a DOUGH Café Latte Donut and then it’s layered with Pumpkin Spiced Pumpkin Pie ice cream (infused with Spiced Rum, pumpkin, and nutmeg), whipped cream, cinnamon, pumpkin candy corn, and topped with a cherry. Want to take some home? Now through Thanksgiving, you can pick up pints of Spiced Pumpkin Pie, Salted Caramel Apple Brandy, and Candy Corn Martini ice cream. Hallelujah!

City Acres Market

70 Pine St.

New York, NY 10005

917-261-4530

cityacresmarket.com

Who says you can’t have dessert for breakfast? It is a national holiday after all. Stop into City Acres Market and check out The Cinnamon Snail, where you can nosh on sweet delights like Almond Challah French Toast with smoked almonds, maple raspberry sauce, almond, and cinnamon bun glaze as well as Bourbon Hazelnut Ganache French Toast with bourbon candied hazelnuts, hazelnut ganache, and Frangelico syrup. If you’re looking for a somewhat healthy dessert option, test out the variety of sweets from JuiceBrothers, also located at the food hall. They have everything from Raw Cheesecake (granola, date, lemon, cashew, fresh fruit) to a Chocolate Bliss Ball (date, almond, cacao, mesquite, orange zest, coconut).

