Newark SWAT Officer Shot In Bulletproof Vest During Search

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark police SWAT team officer was shot in the bulletproof vest by a suspect during the execution of a search warrant Saturday morning, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Just after 6 a.m., Newark police officers and members of the Emergency Services SWAT team were executing a search warrant at 168 Goodwin Ave. when the suspect fired a gun from inside the apartment, police said.

One officer with the SWAT team was struck on his bulletproof vest, police said.

The 15-year veteran officer was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for a bruise, police said.

The suspect was immediately arrested and his weapon was recovered, police said.

Newark police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Newark police 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at (877) NWK-TIPS or at (877) NWK-GUNS.

