10/15 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! A dreary and gray start to the day will yield some sunshine this afternoon…along with some temps nearing 80! While we won’t be setting any records, it’ll be breezy and also a bit humid ahead of a cold front, so certainly feeling like summer.
Expect some showers late tonight as that cold front moves through but not a tremendous soaking…the front will be more about the temps. Expect lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s late tonight.
Monday will start off the work week feeling much more like October, with temps topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s, and with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s!
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!