Broadway Stars Sing For New York Shelter Animals

Humane Society of NY Announces 4th Annual 'Best In Shows' Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below By Susan Richard
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Some of the best of Broadway will once again take the stage at the annual Best In Shows cabaret to benefit The Humane Society of New York, on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

best in shows 1 Broadway Stars Sing For New York Shelter Animals

Humane Society of NY Best In Shows 2016. (Photo Credit: Susan Richard)

Best in Shows will feature performances by Andrea McArdle (Annie, State Fair), Adam Kantor (The Bands Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Michael Mulheren (Bright Star, Kiss Me, Kate), Orfeh (Legally Blond), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten, The Producers) and Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie) and more to be announced. Seth Rudetsky (Disaster: The Musical) will host.

Best In Shows is presented by William and Dorothy Berloni. Bill Berloni is Director of Animal Behavior and Training for HSNY and founder of Theatrical Animals which has featured rescued animals that have starred in many of Broadway, television and Hollywood’s biggest shows and movies, starting with the original Sandy in Annie in 1977, to the newest Toto on NBC’s “The Wiz Live.” Berloni has been honored by the Tony Awards and is the recipient of a special 2017 Drama League Award for “Unique Contribution to the Theatre.”

James L. Nederlander will receive The Humane Society of New York’s Sandy Fund Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals.

james l nederlander and bruno by myrna suarez Broadway Stars Sing For New York Shelter Animals

James L Nederlander and Bruno, by Myrna Suarez

Mr. Nederlander has a special connection to The Sandy Fund, which is named in honor of the original canine star of Broadway’s Annie. It was his father, James M. Nederlander, who produced the legendary musical, and so gave Sandy his very first acting job. Sandy quickly became a Broadway star, playing 2,363 performances of Annie on Broadway. Sandy performed for two American Presidents at the White House. The Sandy Fund Award will be presented by Andrea McArdle, who created the role of Annie on Broadway. Among Mr. Nederlander’s recent producing credits are On Your Feet! The Gloria and Emilio Estefan Story; Hello Dolly! starring Bette Midler, The Humans, Kinky Boots, The Elephant Man starring Bradley Cooper, School of Rock, A Doll’s House, Part 2, Cats and War Paint. He is the recipient of several Tony® and Drama Desk Awards.

The Humane Society of New York has been a presence in New York City for over 100 years, caring for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes. Founded In 1904 to protect the city’s horses against abuse, the Society soon expanded to include a free medical clinic and adoption center for cats and dogs. Today the Humane Society of New York’s hospital and Vladimir Horowitz and Wanda Toscanini Horowitz Adoption Center help more than 38,000 animals annually.

Best in Shows will be held on Sunday, October 22 at Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 West 54th Street (between B’way and 8th Ave). Doors open at 6 pm; the show begins at 7 pm. All tickets include an open bar and hors d’oeuvres.

For tickets click HERE.

For more information, visit the HSNY website HERE.

